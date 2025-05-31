Previous
Half Green Leaves, Half Green Grass by spanishliz
Half Green Leaves, Half Green Grass

Siri says the leaves are ground elder. The lawn is due for a haircut, but it keeps raining.
Liz Milne

@spanishliz
Lin ace
Excellent half/half
May 31st, 2025  
