Previous
Wild Flowers by spanishliz
Photo 2561

Wild Flowers

Siri calls this Philadelphia fleabane. It's growing in a garden, but I'm not sure if it was planted or has just arrived.
5th June 2025 5th Jun 25

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
701% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact