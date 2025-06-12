Previous
Wild Water and Grasses by spanishliz
Photo 2568

Wild Water and Grasses

This is another pic from yesterday's walk by the turtle pond, looking out at the Bay from the path.
The wind was kicking up the waves.
12th June 2025 12th Jun 25

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
703% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact