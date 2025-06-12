Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2568
Wild Water and Grasses
This is another pic from yesterday's walk by the turtle pond, looking out at the Bay from the path.
The wind was kicking up the waves.
12th June 2025
12th Jun 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
7037
photos
50
followers
66
following
703% complete
View this month »
2561
2562
2563
2564
2565
2566
2567
2568
Latest from all albums
559
1101
1302
2567
1397
560
2568
1303
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
11th June 2025 3:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
weeds
,
bay
,
grasses
,
bay of quinte
,
30dw-2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close