Wild Grackle by spanishliz
Photo 2574

Wild Grackle

Spooked him just enough to get a shot of him flapping his wings! (He went back to eating when he realised I was no threat.)

This is for my Get Pushed challenge from Mary @mcsiegle to pick a recent favourite as inspiration for a photo.
18th June 2025 18th Jun 25

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
The big bird flapping his wings here https://365project.org/johnfalconer/2022/2025-06-17 was my inspiration for this one.

How's this Mary? @mcsiegle
June 18th, 2025  
Great timing and shot!
June 18th, 2025  
