Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2574
Wild Grackle
Spooked him just enough to get a shot of him flapping his wings! (He went back to eating when he realised I was no threat.)
This is for my Get Pushed challenge from Mary
@mcsiegle
to pick a recent favourite as inspiration for a photo.
18th June 2025
18th Jun 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
7063
photos
50
followers
66
following
705% complete
View this month »
2567
2568
2569
2570
2571
2572
2573
2574
Latest from all albums
565
1304
1403
2573
1107
109
1404
2574
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
18th June 2025 3:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
flight
,
wings
,
grackle
,
30dw-2025
,
get-pushed-672
,
gp-spanishliz
Liz Milne
ace
The big bird flapping his wings here
https://365project.org/johnfalconer/2022/2025-06-17
was my inspiration for this one.
How's this Mary?
@mcsiegle
June 18th, 2025
Mags
ace
Great timing and shot!
June 18th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
How's this Mary? @mcsiegle