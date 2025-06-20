Sign up
Photo 2576
Wild Party Crasher
The blue jay was after a peanut, and didn't care that the pigeons were there first!
20th June 2025
20th Jun 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
20th June 2025 7:35am
Privacy
Public
birds
,
seeds
,
pigeon
,
blue jay
,
30dw-2025
Mags
ace
LOL! I know they love you!
June 20th, 2025
365 Project
