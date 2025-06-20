Previous
Wild Party Crasher by spanishliz
Wild Party Crasher

The blue jay was after a peanut, and didn't care that the pigeons were there first!
20th June 2025 20th Jun 25

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Mags ace
LOL! I know they love you!
June 20th, 2025  
