Wild Dove by spanishliz
Photo 2579

Wild Dove

Actually this dove, like most of them, is quite shy and docile - unlike the bigger, more assertive pigeons! This one wouldn't come all the way up the steps until I went inside.
23rd June 2025 23rd Jun 25

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Mags ace
Aww! Waiting to be fed by you though. =)
June 23rd, 2025  
