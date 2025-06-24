Previous
Wild Bunny Rabbit by spanishliz
Photo 2580

Wild Bunny Rabbit

He was consorting with the squirrels and birds on my lawn as I returned from my walk. This guy looked quite little, so not sure if he's a baby or not.
24th June 2025 24th Jun 25

Liz Milne

