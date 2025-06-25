Sign up
Previous
Photo 2581
Wild Collage
Laura
@la_photographic
challenged me to make a collage for the 30 Days Wild Challenge for get pushed this week.
I'm counting my roses because they are next to wild, growing despite the fact I do very little in the garden.
25th June 2025
25th Jun 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
flowers
,
collage
,
pigeon
,
collageable
,
30dw-2025
,
get-pushed-673
Liz Milne
ace
Here's a collage for you Laura
@la_photographic
How's that?
June 25th, 2025
Mags
ace
Such a pretty collage!
June 25th, 2025
How's that?