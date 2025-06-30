Sign up
Photo 2586
Wild Smoke Tree
The nearby smoke tree again, with paler blossoms now than a week or so ago, but still really pretty.
30th June 2025
30th Jun 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
30th June 2025 11:15am
Tags
30dw-2025
,
european smoke tree
