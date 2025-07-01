Sign up
Photo 2587
Wild Flight
Caught this pigeon coming in for a landing!
1st July 2025
1st Jul 25
0
0
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
2
365
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
1st July 2025 11:09am
Public
flight
wings
pigeon
30dw-2025
ndao36
