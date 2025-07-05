Previous
Bullet Journals by spanishliz
Photo 2591

Bullet Journals

Today's word is journal, so I've snapped mine that I've been using for the last several years. On the bottom is the original in a spiral notebook, followed by "real" journals, mostly gifts from my sister or niece. Current one is on top.
5th July 2025 5th Jul 25

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
