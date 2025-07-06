Sign up
Previous
Photo 2592
Joy!
Joy is the word of the day, and it definitely describes how I feel when I see my team on the top of the standings!
6th July 2025
6th Jul 25
1
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
7144
photos
51
followers
66
following
710% complete
Tags
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
6th July 2025 4:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tv
,
joy
,
baseball
,
july25words
,
standings
Kathy
ace
a good image for the word.
July 6th, 2025
