Previous
Photo 2593
Jump!
Not sure if this is a jump or an attempt at takeoff!
7th July 2025
7th Jul 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
7th July 2025 11:30am
Tags
bird
,
jump
,
pigeon
,
july25words
