Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2595
Juxtaposition
This might not really be juxtaposition, but I wanted an excuse to post these Mickey and Minnie shoes, spotted when out and about yesterday.
9th July 2025
9th Jul 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
7157
photos
51
followers
66
following
710% complete
View this month »
2588
2589
2590
2591
2592
2593
2594
2595
Latest from all albums
585
1307
586
117
1128
2594
2595
1129
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
8th July 2025 2:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shoes
,
minnie mouse
,
j
,
mickey mouse
,
juxtaposition
,
july25words
Mags
ace
Great spot and capture! I'll bet they're pretty spendy too!
July 9th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close