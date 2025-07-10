Sign up
Photo 2596
Jagged
This feather's edges aren't as jagged as some I've seen, but enough to do for today's word.
10th July 2025
10th Jul 25
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
grass
,
lawn
,
feather
,
j
,
jagged
,
july25words
Mags
A lovely find!
July 10th, 2025
