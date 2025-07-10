Previous
Jagged by spanishliz
Photo 2596

Jagged

This feather's edges aren't as jagged as some I've seen, but enough to do for today's word.
10th July 2025 10th Jul 25

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
711% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
A lovely find!
July 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact