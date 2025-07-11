Sign up
Previous
Photo 2597
Jeans
I don't wear my jeans often any more, though I have several pairs. Looking them out for a photo today had a nice side effect - lots of change in the pockets!
11th July 2025
11th Jul 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
11th July 2025 12:16pm
Tags
clothes
,
jeans
,
clothing
,
pocket
,
j
,
july25words
