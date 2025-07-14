Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2600
Jazzy!
Calling on my scrapbook stash today!
14th July 2025
14th Jul 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
7182
photos
51
followers
66
following
712% complete
View this month »
2593
2594
2595
2596
2597
2598
2599
2600
Latest from all albums
591
1133
2599
1429
592
1430
2600
1134
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
14th July 2025 3:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
music
,
stickers
,
scrapbook
,
j
,
instruments
,
musical instrument
,
jazzy
,
july25words
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very creative
July 14th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close