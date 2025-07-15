Sign up
Previous
Photo 2601
Joke!
I don't know what Olive said to Taffy, but it seems to have been funny.
15th July 2025
15th Jul 25
2
2
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
15th July 2025 8:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
friends
,
joke
,
olive
,
j
,
taffy
,
july25words
Mags
LOL! That's just too cute!
July 15th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
Cute
July 15th, 2025
