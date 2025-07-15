Previous
Joke! by spanishliz
Photo 2601

Joke!

I don't know what Olive said to Taffy, but it seems to have been funny.
15th July 2025 15th Jul 25

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
712% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
LOL! That's just too cute!
July 15th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Cute
July 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact