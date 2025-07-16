Previous
Jug by spanishliz
Photo 2602

Jug

It's the pot from my old coffee maker, really, but it looks like a jug to me.
16th July 2025 16th Jul 25

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
712% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact