Photo 2605
Junior and Senior
Bernie and Bouncer could pass for Junior and Senior, couldn't they? For today they can, anyway.
19th July 2025
19th Jul 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
dog
,
toy
,
bouncer
,
senior
,
junior
,
j
,
bernie
,
july25words
