Previous
Photo 2607
Journey
My scrapbook stash is ready for me to record whatever journey I might take next.
21st July 2025
21st Jul 25
2
0
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
21st July 2025 5:20pm
Privacy
Tags
stickers
,
journey
,
scrapbooking
,
j
,
july25words
Kathy
ace
Good for you. I never got the habit of journalling, not for want of trying.
July 21st, 2025
Mags
ace
That's cool!
July 22nd, 2025
