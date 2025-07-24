Previous
Jingle Rock! by spanishliz
Photo 2610

Jingle Rock!

My picks for the tag challenge are 'rocks' and 'Christmas' and today's word is 'jingle' so I thought to combine them. Here we have Santa on a rock, jingling his jingle bells!
24th July 2025 24th Jul 25

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
715% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy ace
Oh my gosh. "Jingle Bell Rock" is playing in my head now.
July 24th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Like Kathy I’ll have an earworm for the rest of the day!
July 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact