Previous
Photo 2610
Jingle Rock!
My picks for the tag challenge are 'rocks' and 'Christmas' and today's word is 'jingle' so I thought to combine them. Here we have Santa on a rock, jingling his jingle bells!
24th July 2025
24th Jul 25
2
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
24th July 2025 5:42pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
christmas
,
rocks
,
santa
,
bell
,
jingle
,
july25words
,
tc-1
Kathy
ace
Oh my gosh. "Jingle Bell Rock" is playing in my head now.
July 24th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Like Kathy I’ll have an earworm for the rest of the day!
July 24th, 2025
