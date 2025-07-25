Sign up
Photo 2611
Jumble!
We all have a kitchen drawer that looks like this, don't we?
25th July 2025
25th Jul 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
25th July 2025 10:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kitchen
,
junk
,
drawer
,
j
,
jumble
,
july25words
Dorothy
ace
If we don’t have a drawer like this, then we aren’t “normal”. 😁
July 25th, 2025
