Photo 2614
Ready for the Game
Teddy has put on his baseball jersey ready to watch the first place Toronto Blue Jays play later today.
28th July 2025
28th Jul 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
toy
,
baseball
,
teddy
,
teddy bear
,
jersey
,
j
,
july25words
Mags
ace
Aww! How adorable!
July 28th, 2025
