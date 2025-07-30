Previous
Just Jotting Down Some Thoughts by spanishliz
Photo 2616

Just Jotting Down Some Thoughts

Playing catch up with my index card project gave me the opportunity to use today's word on one of them.
30th July 2025 30th Jul 25

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
716% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact