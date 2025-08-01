Previous
Lines by spanishliz
Going to try to do Abstract August following the words of the day. The lines here are part of the bridge railing, plus those in the sky are provided by Style-Transfer's "udine" effect.
1st August 2025 1st Aug 25

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Christine Sztukowski ace
This is incredible Liz, I love it
August 1st, 2025  
