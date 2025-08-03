Sign up
Previous
Photo 2620
ICM
Fiddled with the settings on my little Fuji camera and took this pic of my yew bush speeding by. Wait, no, it was standing still, it was the camera that was speeding! No post-processing on this one.
3rd August 2025
3rd Aug 25
2
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
lines
,
icm
,
yew
,
august25words
,
abstractaug2025
Mags
ace
Well done!
August 4th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Yes speeding by
August 4th, 2025
