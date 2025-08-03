Previous
ICM by spanishliz
Photo 2620

ICM

Fiddled with the settings on my little Fuji camera and took this pic of my yew bush speeding by. Wait, no, it was standing still, it was the camera that was speeding! No post-processing on this one.
3rd August 2025 3rd Aug 25

Liz Milne

Mags ace
Well done!
August 4th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Yes speeding by
August 4th, 2025  
