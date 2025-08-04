Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2621
Geometric Pattern
So, this is the picture from the side of a mango yogurt carton, faffed with in style-transfer and snapseed.
4th August 2025
4th Aug 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
7269
photos
52
followers
67
following
718% complete
View this month »
2614
2615
2616
2617
2618
2619
2620
2621
Latest from all albums
2619
1449
2620
1450
1154
1155
2621
1451
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
4th August 2025 6:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yogurt
,
geometric
,
snapseed
,
style-transfer
,
abstractaug2025
,
aug25words
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Fabulous
August 5th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close