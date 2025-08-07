Previous
Fly on a Wave? by spanishliz
Photo 2624

Fly on a Wave?

Today's word is macro, and close ups of flies is about as close as I come. Gave this guy the Style-Transfer "wave" effect to make him a wee bit abstract.
7th August 2025 7th Aug 25

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Photo Details

