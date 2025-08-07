Sign up
Previous
Photo 2624
Fly on a Wave?
Today's word is macro, and close ups of flies is about as close as I come. Gave this guy the Style-Transfer "wave" effect to make him a wee bit abstract.
7th August 2025
7th Aug 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
macro
,
fly
,
insect
,
style-transfer
,
stwave
,
august25words
,
abstractaug2025
