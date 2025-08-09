Previous
Blurred and Spun by spanishliz
Blurred and Spun

This started as a picture of peanuts (without shells), as seen in my iPhone Fun album today. I blurred it a bit in Snapseed, used Style-Transfer's "blue" effect and spun it around using TinyPlanet.
9th August 2025 9th Aug 25

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
Kathy ace
I like the lines and colors.
August 9th, 2025  
Sylvia ace
well done! pretty
August 9th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Peanuts!🥜 No way! 😊. It’s to pretty! Fave
August 9th, 2025  
