Previous
Photo 2626
Blurred and Spun
This started as a picture of peanuts (without shells), as seen in my iPhone Fun album today. I blurred it a bit in Snapseed, used Style-Transfer's "blue" effect and spun it around using TinyPlanet.
9th August 2025
9th Aug 25
3
2
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
7285
photos
52
followers
67
following
Tags
blur
,
blurred
,
peanuts
,
tinyplanet
,
snapseed
,
style-transfer
,
august25words
,
abstractaug2025
,
st-blue
Kathy
ace
I like the lines and colors.
August 9th, 2025
Sylvia
ace
well done! pretty
August 9th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Peanuts!🥜 No way! 😊. It’s to pretty! Fave
August 9th, 2025
