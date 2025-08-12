Previous
Abstract Emotion by spanishliz
Abstract Emotion

This began as a photo of me snarling at my annoyingly slow computer, which I twirled around in Tinyplanet and then applied Style-Transfer's "scream" effect to finish it off.
Liz Milne

