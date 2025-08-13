Sign up
Previous
Photo 2630
Textural Abstract
'Tis a photo of my couch (close up of the weave), given Style-Transfer's Picasso touch and twirled in Tinyplanet.
13th August 2025
13th Aug 25
1
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
textural
,
tinyplanet
,
style-transfer
,
st-picasso
,
august25words
,
abstractaug2025
Mags
ace
Great edits and image!
August 13th, 2025
Leave a Comment
