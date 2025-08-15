Sign up
Previous
Photo 2632
Abstract Spirals
Well, the spiral part didn't quite work, but I like the effect.
'Tis a photo of part of my tall fan, twisted about using tinyplanet.
15th August 2025
15th Aug 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
fan
,
spiral
,
tinyplanet
,
august25words
,
abstractaug2025
