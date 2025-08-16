Previous
Abstract Bokeh by spanishliz
Abstract Bokeh

So I took a photo out my window of the rose of Sharon, added bokeh with an app and twirled in tinyplanet.
16th August 2025 16th Aug 25

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
August 16th, 2025  
Shirley ace
Nice well done
August 16th, 2025  
