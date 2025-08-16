Sign up
Photo 2633
Abstract Bokeh
So I took a photo out my window of the rose of Sharon, added bokeh with an app and twirled in tinyplanet.
16th August 2025
16th Aug 25
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
bokeh
,
tinyplanet
,
august25words
,
abstractaug2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
August 16th, 2025
Shirley
ace
Nice well done
August 16th, 2025
