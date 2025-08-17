Previous
Abstract Cubism by spanishliz
Photo 2634

Abstract Cubism

OK, so maybe not so much a representation of cubism as I set out to do, but I like this one so here it is!

Base photo is of two (almost cubes) recycling blue boxes, given Style Transfer "muse" effect, then put through Kaleidacam.
17th August 2025 17th Aug 25

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
721% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact