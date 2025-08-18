Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2635
Abstract Mosaic in Black and White
So, this was dinner (the rice part) photographed with my phone in B/W mode. Style-Transfer's mosaic effect added back some colour, so used Snapseed's "silhouette" look to achieve this result.
April
@aecasey
challenged me to do a black and white abstract for get pushed 681.
18th August 2025
18th Aug 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
7319
photos
51
followers
68
following
721% complete
View this month »
2628
2629
2630
2631
2632
2633
2634
2635
Latest from all albums
1167
613
1464
2634
1168
2635
1465
1169
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Album
365
Taken
18th August 2025 7:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black and white
,
food
,
rice
,
bw
,
mosaic
,
bw-97
,
august25words
,
abstractaug2025
,
get-pushed-681
Liz Milne
ace
How's this April?
@aecasey
August 19th, 2025
Kathy
ace
Fun image.
August 19th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close