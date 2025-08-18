Previous
Abstract Mosaic in Black and White by spanishliz
Photo 2635

Abstract Mosaic in Black and White

So, this was dinner (the rice part) photographed with my phone in B/W mode. Style-Transfer's mosaic effect added back some colour, so used Snapseed's "silhouette" look to achieve this result.

April @aecasey challenged me to do a black and white abstract for get pushed 681.
18th August 2025 18th Aug 25

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
How's this April? @aecasey
August 19th, 2025  
Kathy ace
Fun image.
August 19th, 2025  
