Previous
Zoom Burst Abstract Toys by spanishliz
Photo 2636

Zoom Burst Abstract Toys

This is straight out of the camera, as I felt the zooming and bursting already had made an abstract effect.
19th August 2025 19th Aug 25

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
722% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice colors
August 19th, 2025  
Kathy ace
I like the way the zoom burst made colorful textures.
August 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact