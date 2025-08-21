Previous
Scary Abstract Outline Selfie by spanishliz
Photo 2638

Scary Abstract Outline Selfie

Took a selfie using portrait function on my phone, with black background. Messed with it in Snapseed. Looks like I'm ready for Halloween too!
21st August 2025 21st Aug 25

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Mags ace
Ooo! This is so cool!
August 22nd, 2025  
JackieR ace
That is creepy
August 22nd, 2025  
