Patchwork Abstract by spanishliz
Patchwork Abstract

Saw this patchwork quilt at a quilt show a few years ago. Used the "watercolour" effect in Style-Transfer.
22nd August 2025 22nd Aug 25

Liz Milne

Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful bright colours!
August 22nd, 2025  
