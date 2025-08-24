Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2641
Abstract Contrast
I've posted the original in another album, but this one has been given Style Transfer's "udine" effect.
24th August 2025
24th Aug 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
7339
photos
52
followers
69
following
723% complete
View this month »
2634
2635
2636
2637
2638
2639
2640
2641
Latest from all albums
1173
2639
1470
2640
1471
615
1174
2641
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
leaves
,
contrast
,
pigeon
,
style-transfer
,
august25words
,
abstractaug2025
,
st-udine
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close