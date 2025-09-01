Previous
Leading Upward by spanishliz
Leading Upward

For my get pushed challenge this week, April @aecasey asked me to try out some leading lines.

Starting with my cedar's trunks leading upward.
1st September 2025 1st Sep 25

Mags ace
Very tall trees!
September 1st, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
September 2nd, 2025  
