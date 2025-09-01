Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2649
Leading Upward
For my get pushed challenge this week, April
@aecasey
asked me to try out some leading lines.
Starting with my cedar's trunks leading upward.
1st September 2025
1st Sep 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
7365
photos
52
followers
69
following
725% complete
View this month »
2642
2643
2644
2645
2646
2647
2648
2649
Latest from all albums
1477
617
1181
1478
2648
2649
1182
1479
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
1st September 2025 1:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trunk
,
leading lines
,
up
,
cedar
,
get-pushed-683
,
gpspanishliz
Mags
ace
Very tall trees!
September 1st, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
September 2nd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close