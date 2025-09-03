Sign up
Previous
Photo 2651
Wild Flowers
These are growing by the roadside on a city street. Makes me happy to see they have been allowed to grow there.
3rd September 2025
3rd Sep 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
7372
photos
52
followers
69
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
3rd September 2025 1:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
flowers
,
wildflowers
Mags
ace
Oh how lovely!
September 4th, 2025
