Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2652
Recycling Day
Here's one more leading line for my get pushed challenge, from one set of blue boxes to another, on a rainy street.
4th September 2025
4th Sep 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
7375
photos
52
followers
69
following
726% complete
View this month »
2645
2646
2647
2648
2649
2650
2651
2652
Latest from all albums
618
1480
1184
2651
1481
1482
1185
2652
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
4th September 2025 1:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
recycling
,
rain
,
puddle
,
leading line
,
blue box
,
get-pushed-683
,
getpushedspanishliz
Liz Milne
ace
@aecasey
Here's one more leading line, April.
September 4th, 2025
April
ace
I love how the line leads your eye from the blue bin in the foreground all the way back to the blue bin in the back. Nice!
September 4th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
Here's one more leading line, April.