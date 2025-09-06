Previous
Sidney Street by spanishliz
Sidney Street

Once you see them those darned leading lines are everywhere! This is from my walk yesterday, beside a usually busy street.
6th September 2025 6th Sep 25

Liz Milne

September 6th, 2025  
Mags ace
Nice leading lines!
September 7th, 2025  
