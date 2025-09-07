Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2655
Cheeky Chickadee
He actually sat still long enough for a photo!
7th September 2025
7th Sep 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
7386
photos
52
followers
69
following
727% complete
View this month »
2648
2649
2650
2651
2652
2653
2654
2655
Latest from all albums
2653
1484
2654
1187
2655
1312
1188
1485
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
7th September 2025 4:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
bird
,
chickadee
,
yew
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very nice
September 7th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close