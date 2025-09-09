Previous
Shadows and Sand by spanishliz
Shadows and Sand

Those were my two chosen tags. There's a pile of sandy/rocky dirt at the end of my street just now, with more sandy stuff on the street beside it. Shadow is my own.
9th September 2025 9th Sep 25

Liz Milne

Shirley ace
A nice shadow selfie
September 9th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Brilliant interpretation!!
September 9th, 2025  
