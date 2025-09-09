Sign up
Photo 2657
Shadows and Sand
Those were my two chosen tags. There's a pile of sandy/rocky dirt at the end of my street just now, with more sandy stuff on the street beside it. Shadow is my own.
9th September 2025
9th Sep 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
365
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
9th September 2025 12:58pm
Tags
sand
,
shadows
,
selfie
,
tc-2
Shirley
ace
A nice shadow selfie
September 9th, 2025
JackieR
ace
Brilliant interpretation!!
September 9th, 2025
