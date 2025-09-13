Previous
Devilish Selfie by spanishliz
Photo 2661

Devilish Selfie

I was playing with an app called PhotoBooth that came with my new iPad, and thought this selfie, using the Light Tunnel effect might fit the five plus two prompt this week.
13th September 2025 13th Sep 25

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
