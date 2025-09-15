Sign up
Previous
Photo 2663
Why Is He There?
I imagine this truck has something to do with the work being done on the apartment building patios at the end of my street, but I couldn't figure out just why it was parked in front of my house (across the street) almost all day.
15th September 2025
15th Sep 25
1
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
15th September 2025 10:02am
Tags
street
,
truck
Mags
ace
Interesting!
September 16th, 2025
