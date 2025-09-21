Sign up
Previous
Photo 2669
One More Truck, and a Digger
I think the truck was just visiting one of my neighbours, but it will do to end up the Week of Trucks.
21st September 2025
21st Sep 25
0
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
21st September 2025 5:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street
,
work
,
truck
,
digger
