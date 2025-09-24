Sign up
Photo 2672
Off to the Dumpster
My neighbour, Mark, had some garden refuse to put in the dumpster by his building, and asked me to sit with Olive (his dog) whilst he did. Of course, I snapped a photo for my "backs" theme!
24th September 2025
24th Sep 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
24th September 2025 2:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street
,
work
,
wagon
,
neighbour
,
backs
Mags
ace
Nice of you! =)
September 24th, 2025
